Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Daryl Anderson Daryl Anderson, age 81, of Columbus, OH, died August 27, 2019 at home following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Troy and Mildred Anderson. Daryl is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughters, Kim (Jeff) Reitman of Akron, Jennifer Johnston of Columbus, and Robin (Craig) Freels of Tennessee; granddaughters, Allyson Hornak, Sophia Freels and Grace (Todd) Taylor. A private family service will be held at a later date with an inurnment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, OH. Memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice, 540 Officenter Place, Suite 100, Gahanna, OH 43230. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
