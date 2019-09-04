|
Daryl E. Anderson Daryl E. Anderson, 81, left his earthly home on August 27, 2019, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer, and was ushered into Glory where he is rejoicing with his Savior. He is walking the streets of gold and singing in that heavenly choir! He was born July 22, 1938 in Barberton, Ohio to Troy and Mildred Anderson. Daryl served in the Army and worked as an Engineer for General Tire until his retirement. After retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at Home Depot. Daryl had a love for golf, and was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple Golf League for many years. He also enjoyed singing in the ABT choir. Daryl was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Gerry. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Mary Ann; daughters, Kim (Jeff) Reitman, Jennifer Johnston, and Robin (Craig) Freels; granddaughters, Allyson Hornak, Sophia Freels, and Grace (Todd) Taylor; sister, Jacqueline Lancaster; and brother, Wayne (Donna) Anderson. Friends may call at Parkside Church-Green, 4520 S. Arlington Rd., Uniontown, Ohio, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10 - 11:30 a.m. A Celebration of Daryl's life will immediately follow with Pastor Adam Romans officiating. Private inurnment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, in memory of Daryl. Condolences and memories can be shared with Daryl's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019