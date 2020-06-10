Daun C. Williams
) Daun C. (nee Christman) Williams, 84, of Barberton passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at home. Daun was born Feb. 10, 1936 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late John C. and Betty J. Christman and was a lifetime resident of the area. She had worked at Barberton Citizens Hospital for 29 years and from which she retired in 2001. She lived a wonderful life, but was the happiest when her grandchildren and great grandchildren were with her. She always had a smile on her face and a song in her heart. Preceded in death by husband, William and special friend Skeet Williams; brothers, Dac Christman of Leesville and David Christman of Hartville; father, John Christman and mother, Betty Christman. Daun is survived by sons, William (Sybil), Steven and Bruce, all of Barberton; four grandchildren, Bruce, Jr., Jeremy (Lori), William IV (Mariah) and Krystal (James) Massie; eight great grandchildren, Tayah, Brent, Evan, Jimmy, Elijah, Arianna, Averie and Cameron; sister, Dana Mears and Darla (Jim) Schmeltzer; sister-in-law, Nancy Christman and very good friends, Jan Leary; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends. Many thanks to Summa Hospice. Celebration of Life FRIDAY 4:00 p.m.at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rt.93) Canal Fulton with James Massie officiating and where friends may call one hour prior to time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Daun can be made to the East Liverpool Church of God, 926 W. 8th St., East Liverpool, OH 43920. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
