Daun E. Savoy

Daun E. Savoy Obituary
Daun E. Savoy

Daun E. Savoy, age 86, passed away April 19, 2019.

Daun was born in Akron, Ohio and graduated from Ellet High School. She lived most of her married life in Brimfield. Seven years ago Daun moved to Colorado Springs where her daughter, Sandy, lived. Sandy was with her mother at the time of her passing.

Daun's family was her pride and joy. She loved her three children and grandchildren very much. Daun traveled extensively with her husband, Jim, prior to his passing. Daun and Jim traveled to Europe, China and many states in the U.S.

Daun was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Savoy. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Lyndy) Clark and Sandy (Bill) Viott and her son, Dave (Kathy) Savoy; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchilldren.

There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of family. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Daun's name to or the .

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
