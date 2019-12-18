|
Surrounded by the sustaining love of his family, another of the Greatest Generation passed on December 16, 2019. Dave was an amazing role model for his children, he did not make excuses. He left them with fulfilled hearts and the knowledge that he was a just and honest husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was blessed with a long and full life, he recently said "A happy life is a grateful lifeI am grateful for all of you." He did many commonplace things like pay his bills, love his wife, provide for his children and go to church. He enjoyed a glass of good white wine and the perfection of a hot fudge sundae. He was always available for discussions and guidance, if you didn't want his opinion, don't ask, but if you did, you received an honest, thoughtful answer. For years he produced and shared his bounty of wine, mead and beer. His creativity and ingenuity engineered a myriad of household fixes held together with duct tape. Dave was not someone who was interested in attention; he was interested in getting attention for his causes and stirring people to act: political administrations were a long time benefactor of his support. A man of action rather than words, he led an engaging, purposeful life. Born in Cleveland in 1925 to Peter and Anna (Kulka), Dave spent his youth doing odd jobs: delivering papers, working at a hardware store, planting onions, hitchhiking 15 miles to caddy at local golf courses, setting pins at a bowling alley for .05 per lane, delivering beer for the Erin Brew Co. and shoveling coal into the furnaces that produced steam for buildings in Cleveland, all the while learning the ideas of family and responsibility. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland in 1943 and went on to graduate from Kings Point Military Academy (acta non verba) in 1946. He served in the Pacific during WWII. He served in the U.S. Navy in 1948-1949 which gave him access to years of exceptional VA benefits. He proudly flew his American flag each sunny day. When he returned from active duty, he worked briefly at Lamson-Sessions in Cleveland as a draftsman. He completed his Marine Engineering degree at Fenn College (Cleveland State) and said that getting his college degree was one of the best decisions he ever made. He began his Engineering career in Cleveland at NASA (then the National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics). In 1945, he made another good decision, he started a dance with Marilyn J. Kane, RN (1926-2007) that would last for the next 58 years. They married in 1949 and spent their years challenging, debating and loving each other like no other. As a young, growing family, he and Marilyn and a car full of kids would take summer camping trips to battlefields, amusement parks, the Atlantic Ocean and to a cabin on Walters Lake in Michigan-living and building their American Dream. Moving the family to Wadsworth in 1962, he worked at Babcock-Wilcox and oversaw many of the boiler projects for the U.S. Government from the 1960's through his retirement in 1987. From the 1960's through to the 2000's he and Marilyn hosted bridge parties, dinner parties and golfed with their many friends. Good planning led to years of "snow birding" with Marilyn, returning year after year to the soft white sand beaches of Destin, FL. For over 80 years he tweaked his game of golf understanding the transfer of potential to kinetic energy. He had 4 hole in ones. He was a volunteer for Helping Hands in Medina County. He and Marilyn traveled to Greece, England and Europe on many occasions enjoying years of learning, loving and companionship. He had a wonderful life, and knew it. To those who helped his closing days land gently, thank you. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Tee of Greater Akron https://www.thefirstteeakron.org/ways-to-give/donate/ or the next chance you get, treat someone to a round of golf in Dave's honor. Preceded in death by Marilyn and great-granddaughter Ellie, he is survived by six children and 16 grandchildren: David (Sharon)--Kelly, Carol (the late Martin)--Matthew and David, Pete (Debbie)--Aurora and Denali, Bill (Chris) Steve, Ashley, Jen and Nikki, Dan (Nancy)--Katie (Bill), Andrew (Sandra), Jacob, Bradley and Patty (Charlie)--Elizabeth (Bob), Bryan (Brittany) & Tim, 8 great- grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 260 Broad St., Wadsworth, OH 44281 on Friday, December 20 at 11 a.m. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Luncheon to follow in the church hall.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019