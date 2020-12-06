NEW FRANKLIN --David "Bud" Plum, 82, passed away on November 28, 2020 after an extended battle with prostate cancer. He was born August 14, 1938 in Akron to Anson and Katharine (Klein) Plum. David was a 1956 graduate of Coventry High School and lived in the Portage Lakes/Green area most of his life. He worked as a plumber and pipefitter for over 40 years as a proud member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 219. He also served his union in many roles over the years including: president, apprenticeship committee member, and apprenticeship instructor. He was proud of the many area buildings that he helped to construct and renovate. Besides his parents; David was preceded in death by his brother, John; sister, Cally Bridgman; nephew, Mark Plum; and brother-in-law, Robert Bebout. He is survived by his sons: David, Jr. (Maureen), Donald (Linda), and Douglas (Kim); friend and former wife, Barbara Plum; grandchildren, Olivia (Jonathan), Hannah, Douglas, Chloe (Connor), Alycia, Nathan, Rachel, Ryan, and Spencer; five great-grandchildren with two more expected soon; sister, Susan Bebout; sister-in-law, Jane Plum; very special friend Joyce Gardner, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. As per David's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.







