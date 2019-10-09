|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- David A. Uscilowski, 71, went home to be with the Lord on October 7, 2019. Born February 11, 1948 in Toledo to Matthew and Helen Uscilowski, Dave had lived in Cuyahoga Falls since 1974. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1967 and served on the USS Dahlgren-12 and the USS Mitscher-35. Upon discharge from the Navy, he began his career with Western Reserve Telephone, eventually retiring from Windstream after 40 years of service in 2014. Dave was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls, as well as the IHM Knights of Columbus Council #13517. He was a member of the American Legion Charles Faust Post in Cuyahoga Falls. Dave was an avid sports fan and especially loved The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians, and every team his boys played on. Dave is survived by his wife of 48 years, Maria (nee DiTommaso); his sons, Brian, Kevin (Kim), and David (Shaylee) Uscilowski; grandsons, Camden, Tyler, and Oden. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, from 5-8 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls (As Dave was a huge OSU Buckeyes fan, please consider wearing scarlet and gray at calling hours.) A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. James Singler on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Dave's name to the Father McIntyre Fund, c/o IHM Church, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2019