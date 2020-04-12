|
David A. Witzberger, 72, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was a resident of New Franklin for 30 years and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. Preceded in death by his brother, Robert Witzberger. David is survived by his mother, Susan Sturgill; son, Brent; daughter, Jeffri Kay; along with other relatives and friends. May You Always Walk in Sunshine God saw you were sick and weary, And did what He thought best. He put His arms around you, And took you home to rest. We think of you as one who sleeps, All free from grief and pain; And know the happy day will come, When we shall meet again. May you always walk in sunshine, God's love around you glow. For the happiness you brought us, No one will ever know. It broke our hearts to lose you, But you did not go alone For part of us went with you, The day God called you home. The family would like to thank David's caregivers, Renee, Yvonne and Byron, along with many others. For the care and support David and his family received. Following his wishes cremation has taken place. Inurnment with military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020