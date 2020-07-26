David Adam Schmidt, age 80, of Kent passed away on July 24, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1940 to Adam J. and Eileen Denning Schmidt. David was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Joanne Heiselman, sister Becky Schmidt-Perrine, and his parents. He will be dearly missed by his siblings, Richard Schmidt of Kent, OH and Carol (James) Reichart of Randleman, NC; sister-in-law, Margie Heiselman; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. David retired as a machinist from Boyce Machine Company. Per David's wishes, cremation will take place, and there will be no formal services. To leave a message for David's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
