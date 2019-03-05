David Alan



Collins



Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church of Niles, 4 Summit Ave., Niles for David Alan



Collins, 67 of Austintown who died Friday evening at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown.



David battled pancreatic and liver cancer for seven months. His positive attitude and with a thumb up, "I will beat this", gave him the courage to endure every treatment option offered by his knowledgeable and caring physicians. He fought for himself and for everyone in the future who is diagnosed with pancreatic and liver cancer. Even in death, David was a giving man. If possible he wanted to be an organ donor.



David was born November 10, 1951 in Warren, a son of the late



Raymond and Thelma Aleen (Link) Collins.



David graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1969 and received his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from Youngstown State University. David had been an industrial engineer with Republic Steel and Youngstown Sheet and Tube, but most recently was working for Martin Wheel Company in Tallmadge since 2000, until his illness. David was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Niles where he was a member of the choir and a member of the McKinley Lodge # 794 F & AM. He was also very involved with the Opal Chapter #181 Order of Eastern Star. David was a train enthusiast and had been a motorman on the trolley at the Rock Hill Trolley Museum in Rock Hill, Pa.



He leaves his wife, the former Patricia Hoone whom he married January 15, 2005; a step-son, Jason Hale of Akron; two step granddaughters, Lauren Hale and



Katherine Hale; a brother, Dale (Kelley) Collins of Asheville, North Carolina; two nephews, Raymond (Kaitlin) Collins and Chris Collins; sisters-in-law, Carol (Mark) Gill, Nancy (Michael) Jervis and their children. He also leaves cousins, Judy and Hank Greene, Jerry Hall, Carol Link and Rex Link. Besides his parents, David was preceded by an infant brother, Gary



Raymond Collins; his grandparents, David and



Bessie Link, and Annie Collins Gifford.



Friends may call on Wednesday at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Ave., Austintown Chapel from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Niles. Following the funeral there will be a procession to Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd., Peninsula, OH 44264. David's family would like to thank his physicians and their staff, nurses physicians and staff at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Health Center of Youngstown and Boardman, nurses and staff at MVI Home Care, Nursing assistants and staff at First Light Home Care for their loving care. The family requests material tributes take the form of donations to the for research for pancreatic and liver cancer.



Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary