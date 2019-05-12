Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
David Alan Fleming


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Alan Fleming Obituary
David Alan Fleming

David Alan Fleming, age 60, of Barberton, Ohio, passed away May 9, 2019. He was born June 12, 1958, the son of Joseph W. and Dorothia Murgatroyd Fleming. He worked as a chef.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Fleming and Joseph Fleming, and sister, Maureen Essek. David is survived by his sisters, Ruth (Bob) Ress and Patricia (Bill) Lewellyn; and brother, Robert (Mary) Fleming.

Newcomer Funeral Home will be handling the services, to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019
