David Alan Fleming
David Alan Fleming, age 60, of Barberton, Ohio, passed away May 9, 2019.
He was born June 12, 1958, the son of Joseph W. and Dorothia Murgatroyd Fleming. He worked as a chef.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Fleming and Joseph Fleming, and sister, Maureen Essek. David is survived by his sons, David Hartly Fleming and Daniel Joseph Fleming; sisters, Ruth (Bob) Ress and Patricia (Bill) Lewellyn; brother, Robert (Mary) Fleming, many nieces and nephews, and best friends Ann and Jimmy Farmer.
Visitation 6 - 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305. Memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Protective League or .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019