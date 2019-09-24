|
David Alan Hatfield David A. Hatfield, 53, of Canal Fulton, passed away peacefully with family and friends present on September 20th. Born May 25, 1966, David was a life-long resident of Canal Fulton, Ohio. A 1984 graduate of Northwest High School, David was an avid sports fan where he excelled in athletics. David attended College of the Cumberlands (Cumberland College) in Williamsburg, KY and graduated with a degree in Business. For the past 35 years David served as a real estate agent, 'Broker' and Business Manager at Hatfield Real Estate in Canal Fulton. One of David's passions was playing softball, coaching his daughters, and mentoring young athletes in all sports. David was an active member of the community and a generous contributor to Northwest youth and high school sports programs. In 2017, David was honored and inducted into the Greater Canton Amateur Sports Hall of Fame for Slow Pitch Softball. David is survived by his wife of 25 years, Elizabeth Ann (Beth); daughters, Chelsea (18), and Haley (14); parents, John and Ina Hatfield; brother, Michael and wife Deanna; along with many treasured nieces and nephews Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 25th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 26th at 11:00 A.M. at SS. Philip & James Catholic Church in Canal Fulton, Ohio. Interment immediately following at Union Cemetery in Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in David's name to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center, or Aultman Cancer Center. Please visit: www.aultmanfoundation.org
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 24, 2019