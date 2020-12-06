David Ashley Francisco, age 68, losing his battle with cancer, died peacefully at home on December 3, 2020. He was born December 13, 1951. Survived by his lifetime mate, Patricia Funk; sons, Danny Funk (Kelly) and David Francisco (Danielle); grandchildren, Chelsey, Shyanne, Cori, and Daniel; brothers, George Francisco (Mary), Lee Francisco, and Charlie Francisco (Dawn); and longtime friend, Dave Echard. Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave, Barberton with Rev. Don Bolich officiating. Family will receive friends from 12-2 pm prior to the service. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron.