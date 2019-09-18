|
David B. Marlow David B. Marlow, 90, passed away September 16, 2019. Born in Akron, David had lived in the Akron/Tallmadge area all his life. He graduated from North High School and served in the U.S. Army. David was retired from Ohio Edison after 39-1/2 years of service. He was a member of First Congregational Church of Tallmadge, AARP, PrimeTimers, Masonic Lodge #571 Adoniram Joppa, and was on the Board of Directors with First Energy Family Credit Union and Ohio Edison Men's Club. David volunteered at City Hospital and scoutmaster for over 20 years with Troop #361. David is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, David Allen (Georgette) Marlow of Mason, Gary (Tiffany Minniefield) Marlow of Tallmadge, and James (Jill) Marlow of Macedonia; grandchildren, David, William (Michelle), Jamie, and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Vincent, Eleanor, and Graham. Visitation will be 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at First Congregational Church of Tallmadge, 85 Heritage Dr., Tallmadge. Funeral Service to follow visitation at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. David Brumbaugh officiating. Interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Congregational Church of Tallmadge.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019