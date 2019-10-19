Home

Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
David B. Walker


1942 - 2019
David "Dave" B. Walker, 77, of Largo, FL, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He will be missed by his loving family and friends. He was born to Otto and Dorothy Walker in Ohio in 1942. He graduated from Springfield High School and went on to own and operate UnionTown Concrete in Akron, Ohio. Following Dave's move to Florida he owned and operated SunLite Company in St. Petersburg, FL, until his retirement. One of his greatest personal achievements was having his pilot's license. In his spare time Dave enjoyed cars, watching sports and rooting for the Bucs and Rays, socializing and spending time with family and friends. He can best be described as selfless, giving, funny and always available to give advice. Dave is survived and remembered by his loving wife of 35 years, Jinny;, the three women who he lovingly called his daughters: Dawn LeBlanc (Randy), Natalie Orr, and Dina Laeger (Fred); nephew, Ryan Derhammer (Jennifer); brother in law, Jed Derhammer (Linda); grandchildren, Hunter, Freddy and Sarah. A Celebration of Dave's Life will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 19, 2019
