David Barton Charnes Sr., age 86, passed away on July 29, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1933 in Akron in the shadow of Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. to the late James Charnes and Ethel (Ford). He later joined the Navy and married Patricia (Gallagher). Preceded in death by his son, William Robert and siblings, James Charnes and Betty Johnson. He is survived by children, David Jr., Brian Edward, Diane Marie (Bizzarri), Donna Lynn (West), Janet Ann (Huckles), Lisa Jean (Fluke) and Dennis Matthew. He is also survived by sisters, Nancy Wolfsberger and JoAnn Nixon; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. David was a small engine mechanic with Beltz, Leppo, Inc. and other lawn and garden repair shops in the greater Akron area. He owned his own tractor sales, Bath Tractor Sales, Inc. until he sold the business and went into semi- retirement. He was also an instructor at the University of Akron before retiring permanently and moving to Lakeland, Florida. David was an avid fisherman and hunter and passed this love of the outdoors to anyone who shared his passion. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic we will have a memorial at a future date.