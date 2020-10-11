1/1
David Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Bennett, age 82, of Hartville, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born in West Virginia to the late Herbert and Pauline Bennett. David was the owner and operator of All Ohio Tire and Hartville Go Cart Track. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by sisters, Marilyn and Sandy. David is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Jeff (Tanya) Bennett; daughter, Kim (Nolan) Martyn; Grandchild, Dakota Martyn; step grandchildren, Nicole (Adam) Clarr, Sarah (Tom) Tyler, Hannah (Dan) Dudich; 6 step great grandchildren; sisters, Patty (Ted) Bishop, Carol (Butch) Mohney, Darla (Craig) Metz. Services were private for the family. You may sign the guest book at: www.arnoldfuneralhome.com Arnold-Hartville, 330-877-9364



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved