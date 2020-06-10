TALLMADGE -- David Brandenstein, 56, passed away June 5, 2020. Born in Akron, he lived most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls and Tallmadge. David was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and The University of Akron. He was employed at Bridgestone Americas for nearly 28 years. David was an avid boater and enjoyed being President of the Skiff Craft Owners Association for many years. One of his greatest joys in life was spending time at Lake Erie with family, friends, and the golden doodles. David was a devoted husband and father. He touched the lives of many with his positive attitude, fun loving spirit, and generous heart. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Ted Brandenstein. David is survived by his wife, Pam of 23 years; daughter, Christina; son, Nick; mother, Christina Brandenstein; sister, Machelle (Mike) Catanese of Cuyahoga Falls; brothers, Mike (Cathy) Brandenstein of Akron, Dan (Shannon) Brandenstein of Port Saint Lucie, FL; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m., with Pastor Tim Marrero officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation or The Chapel, 135 Fir Hill, Akron, Ohio 44304.