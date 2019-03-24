Services Memorial service 3:00 PM Chapel of Western Reserve Academy Hudson , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for David Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Brantner Jones

David Brantner Jones, 83, of Hudson, Ohio, and Key Largo, Florida, died in the early hours of March 19th after a two-year battle with leukemia. Jones was the younger son of Kathryn and Paul Jones.



He was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy Virginia Jones, and is survived by his second wife, Rosemary Hileman Jones; three children from his first marriage, Barry Jones of Medina, Ohio, Ken Jones (Sally) of Winnetka, Ill., Betsy Jones (Catherine) of Marblehead, Mass. and their families; his beloved older brother, Merritt Jones, of Farmington, N.C. and his three children; his stepsister, Linda Schultz of Westfield Center, Ohio, and her family; his three stepchildren-Chris Burner (Alison) of Hudson, Ohio, Julie Burner Kalis (Stephen) of Philadelphia, Pa., Susan Burner Bankowski (Brandon) of Portland, Ore. and their families; and many devoted friends.



Dave was born and raised in Medina, Ohio, and was proudly a fifth-generation member of the Jones family who made their home in Medina County. He was a student in the Medina public school system until he attended Western Reserve Academy, in Hudson, Ohio. Upon his graduation, he studied economics at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.



While at Denison, Dave met and, following graduation, married his college sweetheart, Dorothy "Dottie" Virginia Jones of Wyncote, Pa., a Jones, who married a Jones. Upon graduation, Dave enlisted in the United States Navy, where he rose to the position of First Lieutenant during his three-year service. He led a Bomb Disposal unit on the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal.



Once his naval service was complete, Dave started his banking career and worked for the US Federal Board of Bank Examiners. After two years, he became the Comptroller for the Old Phoenix National Bank where he eventually rose to become CEO and President. His father, Paul M. Jones, had served in the same role, as did his grandfather Clyde E. Jones. Dave fully embraced the opportunity to continue the Jones' family tradition of leadership at the Old Phoenix National Bank and dedicated his career to fostering opportunities for the bank's customers and for the community that he so loved.



Dave committed himself to many years of community service in Medina. He served as President of the Medina Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Board of the Medina Community Hospital. He also served on the boards of The Westfield Companies, Westfield Bank, Old Phoenix National Bank, First National Bank Corporation of Ohio, the Ohio Bankers Association and Western Reserve Academy's Board of Visitors.



After losing his wife, Dottie, to breast cancer in 2000 and, having lost his mother, Kathryn to the same disease, Dave created and endowed The Jones Center at Medina Hospital.



Dave was fortunate to find love a second time with Rosemary Hileman Burner. They were happily married for 18 years, enjoying an active lifestyle in Key Largo, Fla. and Hudson, Ohio. In Hudson, they lived very near the campus of his high school Alma mater, Western Reserve Academy, where they remained active within the school community and were able to see four grandchildren attend the school.



Jones will be interred in Westfield Center, Ohio, in a private ceremony. A public memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on June 1, 2019 at the Chapel of Western Reserve Academy in Hudson followed by a reception in Wilson Hall behind the Chapel. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Medina Hospital Foundation.



