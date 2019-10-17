Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
David C. Beverlin


1948 - 2019
David C. Beverlin Obituary
David C. Beverlin, 71, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, October 14, 2019. Born on May 20, 1948 in Akron to the late Lester and Evelyn (nee Kyle). He was a veteran of the United States Army and worked for the State of Ohio Department of Liquor Control. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Jane Beverlin; he leaves to cherish his memory, son, Christopher Stump; daughters, Danielle (Ralph) Parmer, Brandy Beverlin; four grandchildren; ex-wife, Sherri Mervine. Friends may call from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd, Akron. A memorial service will be held 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Poole officiating. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Beverlin family. Messages and memories of David can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
