Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wedgewood United Methodist Church
2350 Wedgewood Dr.
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Wedgewood United Methodist Church
2350 Wedgewood Dr.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ranson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Ranson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Ranson Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN David C. Ranson, 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior December 17, 2019. He was born in Liberty, W.Va. to the late Samuel and Mary (Rash) on September 22, 1935 and was an Akron resident since 1964. David was a proud Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and retired from Monsanto with 27 years of service. He was a long-time, active member of Wedgewood United Methodist Church, went on the Mountain T.O.P. mission trip for many years, and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothea "Dottie"; and sisters, Phyllis (Joe) Martin and Janet (Jack) Taylor, he is survived by his daughters, Mary Katherine (Danny) McCabe and Cynthia (Marty) Scheck; grandchildren, Chelsea (Matthew), Drew and Shane (Leah); great-grandchildren, Raiden, Kaiden, Elizabeth, Emma, Luke and Brodie; sisters, Carolyn (Guy) Hansford and Rilla Marie Starcher; special daughter, Jean McGaffick; and many other loving relatives and friends. Special thanks for the loving care from Jeannie McClain, the wonderful Summa Hospice Team, as well as the Wedgewood We Care Group. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at Wedgewood United Methodist Church, 2350 Wedgewood Dr., Akron, OH 44312. The funeral service will immediately follow at 12 noon, with Dr. Rev. Joseph Burkhardt officiating. Burial with military honors at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wedgewood UMC. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -