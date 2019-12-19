|
TOGETHER AGAIN David C. Ranson, 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior December 17, 2019. He was born in Liberty, W.Va. to the late Samuel and Mary (Rash) on September 22, 1935 and was an Akron resident since 1964. David was a proud Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and retired from Monsanto with 27 years of service. He was a long-time, active member of Wedgewood United Methodist Church, went on the Mountain T.O.P. mission trip for many years, and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothea "Dottie"; and sisters, Phyllis (Joe) Martin and Janet (Jack) Taylor, he is survived by his daughters, Mary Katherine (Danny) McCabe and Cynthia (Marty) Scheck; grandchildren, Chelsea (Matthew), Drew and Shane (Leah); great-grandchildren, Raiden, Kaiden, Elizabeth, Emma, Luke and Brodie; sisters, Carolyn (Guy) Hansford and Rilla Marie Starcher; special daughter, Jean McGaffick; and many other loving relatives and friends. Special thanks for the loving care from Jeannie McClain, the wonderful Summa Hospice Team, as well as the Wedgewood We Care Group. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at Wedgewood United Methodist Church, 2350 Wedgewood Dr., Akron, OH 44312. The funeral service will immediately follow at 12 noon, with Dr. Rev. Joseph Burkhardt officiating. Burial with military honors at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wedgewood UMC. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019