David C. Tell Sr.

David C. Tell Sr., 50, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on the early morning of April 20, 2019.

He was born in Akron, Ohio on November 22, 1968. He graduated from Central Hower High School. Dave was an avid sky diver and instructor.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Paul Tell Jr. and brother, Douglas Tell.

He is survived by his sons, David C. (Elena) Tell Jr., Anthony L. Tell, and Michael P. Tell; mother, Debra Tell; brother, Paul Tell III; mother of his children, Misty (Randy) Pierce; and his best friend, David Heim.

Friends and family are welcome to visit on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral service will take place on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
