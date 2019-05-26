Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
David Charles Dietz

David Charles Dietz, 88, passed away May 23, 2019. He was the former owner of Dietz Falls Florist, retiring in 1999.

He was devoted to his family and is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy; daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Mike Boles of Stow; son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter Rob, Sally and Annaliese Dietz of Silver Lake; daughter, granddaughter and her husband, Connie Romine, Amanda and Adam Shepaum of Lake Worth, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer C. and Florence E. Dietz, and brother, Elmer C. Dietz, Jr.

Dave's wishes were that there be no calling hours and private family services have been held. Memorials may be made to at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate

To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019
