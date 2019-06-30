David Charles Khoury



David Charles Khoury, age 41, of Akron, Ohio, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home.



He was born on October 2, 1977 in Akron, the son of Mark G. Khoury, with whom he lived, and Barbara (nee Fresh) and Lacy Weiss of Barberton.



David was a graduate of Central Hower High School, class of 95. He was self-employed as a roofer and gutter installer, his business was named, "D. K. Gutter Service", here in Akron.



David enjoyed fishing, cooking-especially grilling, he loved listening to music, however, his greatest joy was spending time with his family.



In addition to his parents, David is survived by his siblings, Michelle (Shawn) Powell and John (Dalia) Khoury; two nieces, Sarah Bittinger and Isabella Powell; three nephews, Jared Bittinger, Joseph Khoury and Isaac Khoury; his cousin, Michael Hallahan and many other cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends that mourn his loss.



Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Jim Gindlesberger will celebrate David's life.



Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 4 to 6 p.m.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019