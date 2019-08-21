Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
David Charles Young


1970 - 2019
David Charles Young David Charles Young, 48, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Summa Akron City Hospital. He was born on December 14, 1970, the son of Caroyn and Jon Young. He will be deeply missed by his mother; son Zack; sister Linda (Mike) Zaleski. David was a good citizen, who served his country, his community, and his family. In return, he was blessed with a life of freedom, love and joy. David was a lifelong learner and teacher, and found his greatest joy in serving others. Throughout his lifetime, David had many job titles: citizen, soldier, firefighter, paramedic, entrepreneur, toastmaster, student, father, son, brother and friend. Perhaps the greatest lessons that David learned was that in serving others, an individual can find themselves, and that failure is not where learning ends, but where it begins. He learned more from his failures, than from his successes. Upon David's passing, he had one final prayer for others: "May you find the peace in this new life, that you could not find in the old." A memorial visitation will be held Friday, August 23, at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Private services will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
