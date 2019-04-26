Home

David Choate

NORTON/ BARBERTON -- David Choate, 55, passed away April 23, 2019.

Preceded in death by mother, father, and brother, Danny, he is survived by loving wife of 25 years, Lori; four children; eleven grandchildren; and many friends.

Funeral service will be Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, OH. Family will receive friends Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
