David Dykes, 33, beloved father, son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, went to be with the Lord on April 6th, 2019.

He loved spending time with his two beautiful children, riding his Harley, coaching his daughter's softball team, running after his son, listening to music, bowling, permanently borrowing everyone's lighter and burning stuff on the grill. David Lee was a hardworking man, who loved his family greatly and he will be incredibly missed by all.

David has met up again with his father, Richard James. He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Kaylee Dykes; longtime friend, Kristi Comparda and their son Carson Dykes; his mother, Dana (Larry) Magel; siblings, Jesse James, Michelle James; son, Kohler Commisso, Dara Dykes; daughter, Emily Dykes and son, Aiden Lee Dykes, Alicia (Justin) Kelly, Konnor Hillman and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are welcome to visit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131, N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 4 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
