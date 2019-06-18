Home

David E. Kunkel

David E. Kunkel Obituary
David E. Kunkel

David E. Kunkel, 57, of Akron, passed away June 9, 2019.

He was born Nov. 9, 1961 in Medina, OH to Frances (nee Foecking) and the late Edward Kunkel.

He is survived by a daughter, Melisa (Roger) Channell and three grandchildren; his mother and four brothers.

Celebration of Life Gathering Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Bauer Funeral Home, Valley City, OH. Complete obit and online Guestbook: www.bauerfuneralhome1943.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 18, 2019
