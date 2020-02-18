|
David E. Lakin III, 49, died at 6:02 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, due to complications brought on by a stroke. David was born October 15, 1970 in Lubbock, TX and grew up in Washington, IL. He was a proud union carpenter, as well as an organ donor. He graduated from Spalding Institute in 1988. He loved to play baseball and softball, playing for NTRA, Sunnyland, IL. and on the 1985 winning national championship team with Rudd's Team and Trophy. He was an avid Notre Dame Football supporter and, following in his grandpa's footsteps, was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan. David loved going to concerts and bowling with his sisters-in-law - Crown Green Apple shots be damned. David is survived by his wife, Tracey (Bloomfield) Lakin; mother, Sharon (Rudd) Gruber (Terry); son, Bailey Lakin; daughter, Kya Lakin; step-children, Chloe and Cain; siblings, Linda Vetter, Daniel Lakin, Marie Lakin, Tiffany (Eagan) Judd, and Brittney Eagan; uncle, Terry Rudd; many cousins, nephews Isaac, Jaxson, and E.J., and niece, Evelyn. Also surviving are in-laws, Harvey and Sherry Bloomfield and sisters-in-law, Renee Bloomfield and Brooke (Bloomfield) Stender. He was preceded in death by his father, David E. Lakin II, grandparents, great-grandparents, four uncles, and a beautiful second cousin. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (TONIGHT) Tuesday, February 18th at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, OH, followed by a service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of David Lakin may be made to the Akron Children's Hospital, 214 W. Bowery St, Akron, OH 44308.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 18, 2020