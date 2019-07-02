Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Mosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Mosley


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David E. Mosley Obituary
David E. Mosley

David E. Mosley, 69, of Akron passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 6, 1949, the son of Carl E. and Barbara Rey Mosley, who preceded him in death. Also preceding David was his wife Patricia, whom he married in 1986, and his sister, Mitzi Mace. He will be deeply missed by his sons, David E. II, Sean P., and Michael W. Mosley, and Scott E. Hurd; brother, William E. (Carol) Mosley; aide, confidant and best friend Robin Thomas. David loved watching baseball, racing and boxing.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now