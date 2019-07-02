|
David E. Mosley
David E. Mosley, 69, of Akron passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 6, 1949, the son of Carl E. and Barbara Rey Mosley, who preceded him in death. Also preceding David was his wife Patricia, whom he married in 1986, and his sister, Mitzi Mace. He will be deeply missed by his sons, David E. II, Sean P., and Michael W. Mosley, and Scott E. Hurd; brother, William E. (Carol) Mosley; aide, confidant and best friend Robin Thomas. David loved watching baseball, racing and boxing.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 2, 2019