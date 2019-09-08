Home

WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
(330) 723-3229
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Medina United Church of Christ Congregational (MUCCC)
217 E. Liberty St
Medina, OH
View Map
David E. Weber


1946 - 2019
David E. Weber Obituary
David E. Weber David E. Weber went to The Lord and Savior on August 17th, 2019 after a lengthy hospitalization. Dave was born on September 16, 1946, in Cleveland to the late Glenn and Grace Weber. He is survived by his soulmate Becky Weber; their two loving children Matthew (Jennifer) Weber and Sarah (Svetoslav) Matejic; his beloved grandchildren Addison Weber, Dimitur and Elisaveta Matejic, and his beloved brother, Bill (Maria) Weber of Lyons, Illinois. He earned his Masters in History at Kent Sate and embarked on a 36 year career at Revere High School. He and his wife owned Village Pewter, created Colony Craftsman, and co-operated Christmas in the Colonies. He was a faithful Christian, enjoyed gardening, and was an avid OSU fan. Calling hours will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 13th, 2019 at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St, Medina. A Celebration of Life will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Medina United Church of Christ Congregational (MUCCC), 217 E. Liberty St., Medina, OH 44256. In lieu of flowers, a gift may be made to MUCCC at the address above or Kitten Crazy, 930 Lafayette Rd. Unit A, Medina, Ohio 44256.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
