David Eric Stockman
David Eric Stockman, age 61,went to be with the Lord March 7, 2019.
David graduated from the University of Akron, and was a Sales Manager. David was a member of Grace Church and was a Children's Ministry volunteer at Grace.
David loved spending time with his family, reading and sports.
David is survived by his wife, Denise; his sons, Devan and Corbin; sister, Judy Hirshman, and father Charles Stockman.
Visitation services will be Saturday, March 23, at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd. in Copley, Ohio from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019