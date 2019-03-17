Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Stockman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Eric Stockman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Eric Stockman Obituary
David Eric Stockman

David Eric Stockman, age 61,went to be with the Lord March 7, 2019.

David graduated from the University of Akron, and was a Sales Manager. David was a member of Grace Church and was a Children's Ministry volunteer at Grace.

David loved spending time with his family, reading and sports.

David is survived by his wife, Denise; his sons, Devan and Corbin; sister, Judy Hirshman, and father Charles Stockman.

Visitation services will be Saturday, March 23, at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd. in Copley, Ohio from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
Download Now