In memory of David Ernest Lyons who passed away February 7, 2018 at the age of 72. He attended North High School, served in the Navy on the USS Perkins in the 1960's and was employed by the Giant Eagle on Howe Ave. Preceded in death by parents, Ernie and Hilda Lyons; wife, Deborah; and sister, Beth Anne Miner. He is survived by son, Scott David (Melissa); granddaughter, Haley; sister, Debbi DiCeglio (Jerry); numerous extended family and friends. David had a soft heart for children in need and animals.