David Eugene Abbott, age 67, died of complications of heart disease on Friday November 6, 2020. Dave is survived by his loving wife, Laura of Crystal Lake who was devoted to him and helped him navigate through his long and challenging illness; his mother, Gerry, of Akron, OH; brother, Phil (Denise); sister, Nancy (George) Blind; sister-in-law, Sherry (Tore) Bakk-Hansen; nieces and nephews, Heidi Bakk-Hansen (Tim), Erik (Rhiannon) Bakk-Hansen, Aaron Abbott, Jenny (Rob) Edwards, Stephanie (Chris) Sprague and Jaclyn (John) Bartolotta. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene, in-laws, Cloyde and Maxine Dye and his niece, Kimberly Abbott. Dave was born on February 23, 1953 in Akron, OH. He graduated from Asbury University in 1974. He retired from TOR Construction with over twenty-five years of service making many friends there and in the trades. Dave was a very active man who loved fishing, enjoyed hunting, and was an avid reader. Family was extremely important to him and he would return home to Ohio frequently. Dave was an outgoing person who enjoyed interacting and socializing with his many friends, whom he valued highly. When he became unable to see them in person he continued to maintain close contact through phone conversations. His family and friends will always remember him as a very strong, hard-working, generous person and he will be deeply missed. A private memorial service will be held at the family's convenience due to COVID-19 restrictions. The family would like to thank the LVAD physicians, coordinators, nurses, and entire staff at Advocate Christ Medical Center for their compassion and care over these last four years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Crystal Lake Salvation Army, www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/mchenry
or Crystal Lake Food Pantry, www.clfoodpantry.org
.