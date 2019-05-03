|
David Evanitcka
David "Dave" M. Evanitcka passed away on April 27, 2019.
He was born in Akron on April 14, 1942 to Mearl and Bernadine Evanitcka. Dave grew up in Akron and later moved to Deerfield. Dave worked for Goodyear where he retired from in 2003 after 38 years of service.
Friends will be received at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., where funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Kenny Hagin officiating. Interment will follow at Deerfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in David's name can be made to Friends of Stark Pound, 1801 Mahoning Road NE, Canton, Ohio 44705. Condolences and memories may be shared at wood-kortright-borkoski.com.
(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2019