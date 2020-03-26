Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
David F. Bourne


1941 - 2020
David F. Bourne Obituary
David Francis Bourne, 78, passed away on March 24, 2020. He was born August 2, 1941 in Akron to the late Francis and Lillian Bourne. He worked as a machinist for B&C Machine. He enjoyed building hotrods, tinkering around in "the barn", and mowing his yard. Dave was loving father and grandfather. Dave was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Nancy. Dave is survived by his children; David A. Bourne, Kasena M. Bourne, Sheila K. Schnering, Craig Bourne, Chris Bourne, Richie Jacobs, Debbie Jacobs, Kim Bader; sister, Nancy Bourne; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Michelle Lewis for the care she offered that allowed for Dave to stay home as long as possible. A private family service is to be held with interment at East Liberty Cemetery. A memorial gathering will take place at a future date. In lieu of gathering with the family now, you are invited to send cards and letters to Dave's family by way of the funeral home; share videos, photos, memories and other condolences online; or make a donation to Pleasant View Health Care Center in Barberton, in memory of Dave. An online guest book and more information are available at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 26, 2020
