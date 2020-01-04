|
|
A gentle man who has helped countless families in the Akron area for the past 36 years has now had his final arrangements made. David Francis Mason was born July 10, 1942 in the small town of Pleasantville, Iowa to Francis and Frances Mason. He graduated from Simpson College in 1965, and taught middle school in Waterloo, Iowa. He and Linda Lindberg were united in marriage July 24, 1966. David graduated from Gupton-Jones School of Mortuary Science in 1970. Following an apprenticeship in Marshalltown, Iowa, the young couple purchased funeral homes in Independence, Iowa and Quasqueton, Iowa. They later purchased Parker Funeral Home in Jesup, Iowa and they served those communities for 10 years. In 1984, they moved to Akron and purchased Adams Funeral Home and worked until the present along with their son, Scott. David was a funeral director first. He always made sure to stay at work until everything was ready for families in need. When he had time off, you could find him mowing his 10 acres, or tinkering with his tractor. Coffee on the porch, enjoying the birds and the view was always a priority. He enjoyed the simple things in life, including taking care of the cats, horses, and his pug dog Ivy. He cherished vacations to Colorado, Ireland, and Alaska with his wife Linda, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Eric and Janet Lindberg. They would always come back with the best stories and memories. David passed from this world on January 2nd, 2020 surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 53 years, Linda; his children Scott (Stephanie) Mason, Amy (Jeff) Abraham, Ann (Whitt) Butler, and Katie (Scott) Fisher. David was so proud of his talented grandchildren, Mark and Sarah Mason, Grace and Lucas Abraham, Lydia, Gavin and Colin Butler, Mason, Miles and Kennedy Fisher. He is also survived by his sister Sue Schaefer, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Eric and Janet Lindberg; and many other family members. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Pastors Michael Shaub, Joseph Lee, and Dwayne Ray will conduct services. Interment at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Bath Township. Special thanks to the caring teams at Cleveland Clinic, Interim Home Health Care, and everyone at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center (3358 Ridgewood Road Akron, OH 4433). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020