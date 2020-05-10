David F. Price
1938 - 2020
TOGETHER AGAIN David F. Price, "Dave", age 81, of Wooster, Ohio, formerly of Akron, died on May 5, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1938 in Brewster, Ohio, the son of the late John and Ann (nee Arthur) Price. Dave was a graduate of Buchtel High School and also the University of Akron where he attained a Masters Degree in Business. He worked for Diamond Crystal Salt Company where he was in management. Dave was an honorably discharged U.S. Navy veteran serving during peacetime, he was assigned to the USS Randolph. He enjoyed photography, fishing, camping, play cards, traveling, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, Jennifer "Jen" (Robert "Bob") Soisson, Jr., Patricia "Patty" Herrera, Julie (Bruce) Wyscarver and David M. "Dave" (Debra "Deb") Price; 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His sister is also surviving, Dorothy Suther. Other than his parents; Dave was preceded in death by his wife, the former J. Marilyn Brown, on May 26, 2018, they were united in marriage on April 5, 1958; and his siblings, Richard "Jack" Price and Barbara Heavner. All services are private and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
