David Ford Fisher
1946 - 2020
David Ford Fisher, a pianist, of Akron, passed on Friday, November 6, 2020. He is most remembered for his talent as a pianist, his kindness, caring, mentorship of talented musicians, and his indelible mark on the Akron music scene and all of those who were fortunate enough to know him and work alongside him. Born December 22, 1946, and raised in Akron, OH. He received a Bachelor of Science and a Juris Doctor from the University of Akron. He did Postgraduate at Stanford University and the University San Diego Law School and was a student at Juilliard School Music and the American University in Rome. He had been a faculty member of the Kent State University. David was a member of the American Music Department for twenty-seven years and was a member of the American Guild of Organists and Delta Tau. During his early professional career, David was the pianist for the Akron Symphony Orchestra. He was proudly served as the Music Director for Ohio Ballet from 1973 to 2005. David continued to accompany many professional dance performances for dance companies throughout Ohio. He toured in the United States and in 2016 toured with The Chamber Music Society of Ohio to Italy and played concerts in and around the Amalfi Coast, Rome, and Assisi. David performed in many local churches and delighted locals with his performances. David Fisher became the first Tuesday Musical male member. Before assuming the presidency, he had been program chairman for the members' meetings and was editor of the newsletter. David was a founding member of The Chamber Music Society of Ohio (CMSO) founded in 1989 with flutist George Pope, and soprano Valerie Thorson, to promote and preserve the tradition of presenting chamber music in an intimate setting. David delighted audiences with his intimacy and emotion performing music by romantic composers, Clara Schumann was his particular favorite to play. He cherished the 45 years spent with his spouse and life-partner, Tim Costello. Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Ford and Olive Jean (Parsons) Fisher, his partner, Tim Costello, and sister, Laura Yates. He is survived by his nephew, Tyler Yates; as well as a sizable group of extended family, friends, and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor David can send donations to their favorite charity, to contribute to his memory. Private services were held. Please sign up for the Ohio Ballet FaceBook group to share any photos and memories.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
