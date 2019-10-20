Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for David Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Arnold


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David G. Arnold Obituary
David Garlow Arnold, "Woody", passed away peacefully at home on October 17, 2019. He was born November 24, 1947 in Akron, Ohio. He was a beloved husband of 43 years to Cheryl A. Arnold. David was the dear father of Thomas B. Arnold (Jenny) of Jackson Township, Ohio, Charles R. Arnold (Amanda) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Cheryl A. Arnold of Akron and David W. Arnold (Jess) of Akron. He was a loving grandfather of Izzy, Drew and Natalie Arnold, Miles Cooper, and Addison Arnold. David was preceded in death by his father, Charles P. Arnold; mother, Anna Arnold (Marchinsky) and his sister, Merilyn Arnold. He leaves behind a half-brother, Charles and wife Elain of Maryland. David retired from the food industry after 30 years with the Albrecht Grocery Company. He was a 1965 graduate of Ellet High School. He was a 1974 graduate from the University of Akron with a degree in Geography. "Woody" will always be remembered as being an avid "Buckeyes" fan along with being an "Indians" fan. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Akron East High School Football program, the East High Marine JROTC program or St. Augustine Hunger Center (2486 W.14th St., Cleveland, Ohio) Family will receive friends on Monday, October 21st, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM and on Tuesday October 22nd from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Followed by a Graveside Service on October 22nd at 11:30 AM in the Rose Hill Burial Park, Kevin O'Brien, Celebrant will officiate. Woody would like you to feel free to dress casual in your favorite Ohio State attire, or scarlet and grey. Go Bucks, Beat Michigan!!! Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now