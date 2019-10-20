|
|
David Garlow Arnold, "Woody", passed away peacefully at home on October 17, 2019. He was born November 24, 1947 in Akron, Ohio. He was a beloved husband of 43 years to Cheryl A. Arnold. David was the dear father of Thomas B. Arnold (Jenny) of Jackson Township, Ohio, Charles R. Arnold (Amanda) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Cheryl A. Arnold of Akron and David W. Arnold (Jess) of Akron. He was a loving grandfather of Izzy, Drew and Natalie Arnold, Miles Cooper, and Addison Arnold. David was preceded in death by his father, Charles P. Arnold; mother, Anna Arnold (Marchinsky) and his sister, Merilyn Arnold. He leaves behind a half-brother, Charles and wife Elain of Maryland. David retired from the food industry after 30 years with the Albrecht Grocery Company. He was a 1965 graduate of Ellet High School. He was a 1974 graduate from the University of Akron with a degree in Geography. "Woody" will always be remembered as being an avid "Buckeyes" fan along with being an "Indians" fan. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Akron East High School Football program, the East High Marine JROTC program or St. Augustine Hunger Center (2486 W.14th St., Cleveland, Ohio) Family will receive friends on Monday, October 21st, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM and on Tuesday October 22nd from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Followed by a Graveside Service on October 22nd at 11:30 AM in the Rose Hill Burial Park, Kevin O'Brien, Celebrant will officiate. Woody would like you to feel free to dress casual in your favorite Ohio State attire, or scarlet and grey. Go Bucks, Beat Michigan!!! Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019