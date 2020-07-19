1/1
David G. Cormany
WADSWORTH -- David G. Cormany, age 65, of Wadsworth, passed away Tuesday, July 14th, 2020. He was born in Akron to the late Glenn and Jacquline Cormany. He retired from Parker Hannifin after 23 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, riding his Harley, spending time with his grandchildren and his wife, Mary, of 29 years. David "Dave" is survived by his wife, Mary (Turner) Cormany; sons, Jeremy Bennett, Aaron (Meghan) Zeiner, Michael (Sara) Zeiner, and Daniel (Nicole) Zeiner; sisters, Cathy (Kurt) Grassell, and Gail Weaver; grandchildren, Gavin, Brody, Lydia, Aliana, Bella, Sofia, Grady, Finley, Preston and Austin; along with many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 21st from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N Lyman St., Wadsworth. Interment and military honors will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, July 27th at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery information center at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing and face coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dave Cormany Memorial on www.gofundme.com. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
27
Interment
10:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
