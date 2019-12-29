|
|
THEN AND NOW DOYLESTOWN -- David G. Krunich, age 82, passed away on December 27, 2019. Born on September 20, 1937 in Clinton, OH to the late David and Mildred "Millie" (Ferro) Krunich, he was a life resident of the Doylestown area. Retiring from B&C Machine after many years, he was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and loved being outdoors hunting and fishing. Preceded in death by his brother, Floyd, he is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jeanette; daughters, Christine "Chris" (Jeff) Pontius of Rittman, Therese (Steve) Leslie of New Franklin, Kathy (Joe) Acosta of Norton; 5 grandchildren; sister, Sandra (Jack) Mulhollen of Silver Lake, OH.; other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Fr. Robert Stein, Celebrant. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospice of Visiting Nurse, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monben, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019