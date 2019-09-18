Home

Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
2121 6th St.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
2121 6th St.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
David G. Nickison David G. Nickison, 80, passed away Tuesday September 17, 2019. A lifelong resident of northeast Ohio, David was born in Canton, grew up in Green, and lived out his life in Northampton. A pipefitter by trade, finishing his career as the branch manager in the sales office, David was a Mason, and an avid golfer. He enjoyed family gatherings and being able to fly family and friends to various places in and around Ohio, but his largest passion was being able to go to casinos, travel, and spend time hiking the beautiful outdoors with his wife of nearly 45 years. David was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Florence Nickison; and is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Anne; sisters, Carol (Nick) Maximovich and Kathy Walker; brother, Richard (Carolyn) Nickison; children, Daniel (Betty) Smith, Eric (Jeanne) Nickison, Shelley (Dale) Llewellyn, and Steven (Laura) Nickison; grandchildren, Jessica (Mark) Vielhaber, Nicole (Andrew) Newsome, Chad Nickison, Alex Nickison, Steven Nickison, Bethany Nickison, Sarah Nickison, and Nathan (Liberty) Llewellyn; and great grandchildren, Violet and Adalyne. Family and friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 20 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2121 6th St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Good Neighbors of Cuyahoga Falls or to St. Luke's Lutheran Church. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
