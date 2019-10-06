|
David G. Perkins David Glen Perkins, 81, went home to be with the Lord on October 3, 2019. He was born October 19, 1937 in Orma, W. Va. and moved here at the age of 17 to take a job with PPG Industries, where he worked for 42 years. He was a active member of Reimer Road Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie with his friends, Don and Leroy, going to garage sales, gardening, and woodworking. Dave cherished spending time with his family, and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Vera Perkins; brother-in-law, Lawrence; and his grandson, Jeremy. Dave is survived by his wife, Dorothy; sons, Stan (Judy), and Duane (Cindy); daughter, Pamela (Mark) Shelley, grandchildren, Chad (Nona), Henry, David, and Lydia; great-grandchildren, Hattie Jo and Jude; siblings, Richard (Glenna), Joyce Carter, and James Michael (Nancy); uncle, Frank, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call at Reimer Road Baptist Church, 1055 Reimer Rd., Wadsworth, OH 44281 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with a funeral service beginning at NOON. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summa Hospice in memory of Dave. Dave's family would like to thank Dr. Greg Manson, the nurses from Parkview, Mary, Jamie, and Regena; his home nurse, Toni; and the Summa Hospice nurses. Condolences and memories can be shared with Dave's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019