David G. Williams
DOYLESTOWN - David G. Williams, age 77, passed away on July 10, 2020. Born on March 3, 1943, to the late Ronald G. and Rhoda E. (Miller) Williams in Columbia Station, OH, he spent most of his adult life in Doylestown, OH. Dave retired from BWXT (Babcock & Wilcox) in Barberton with 39+ years of service. He was a Mechanical Engineer and had his Master in Business Administration. He was a husband, father, grandpa, and friend. Dave's community work included Doylestown Empty Bowl Project and Food Cupboard, Coach when his boys were young, Boy Scout Leader, Doylestown United Methodist Church, Habitat for Humanity. He is survived by his wife, Doris; children, Mark (Janet) Williams of Hilton Head Island, SC, David (Susie) Williams of Ephrata, PA, Kevin (Kellie) Williams of Rittman, David (Stephanie) Gadosik of Creston, Lisa (Mike) Ritzman of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren; Luke and Anna, Addison, Justin, Austin, and Dylan Williams, CJ and Zoe Gadosik, Lauren Weyand, Cami, Maci, and Jace Ritzman, and Noelle Lewis. He will be missed by his Kerby siblings, special friends Randy and Lesa Wilke and Marianne Woodside. He helped care for his Mother and Father in law, Bob and Janette Kerby until they left this world and they greeted him in heaven. A special thank you to the Staff and residents of the Village of St Edward, who offered excellent care and endless love to Dave and me. "I say love, it is a flower, and you, it's only seed." A private celebration of Dave's life will take place at a later time. If you wish, memorials in his memory may be made to the Doylestown Food Cupboard, 153 Church St., Doylestown, OH, 44230; The Village of St. Edward Wadsworth, 880 Main St., Wadsworth, OH 44281; or Doylestown United Methodist Church, 153 Church St., Doylestown, OH 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
