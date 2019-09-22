|
David Gale Wright David Gale Wright, 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, was suddenly called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 13, 2019. David always had a smile for everyone, and no one would be a stranger for long. He was born on September 17, 1932 in Green Springs, OH and lived most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Harris Wright and Grace Wright Kloha, David was survived for less than two days by his wife of 66 years, Jean Lou (Donnet) Wright, who quickly joined him in Heaven. David is survived by his five children and their spouses: Catherine (Donald) Ertley of Lancaster, Pa., Jennifer (James) Tapp of Cape Coral, Fla., Rebecca (Ransel) Yoho of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Sarah (James) Jewett of Munroe Falls, OH and David E. (Holly) Wright of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, as well as twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren. David graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School where he played center on the basketball team and attended Case Western Reserve University. David served stateside in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He eloped to Angola, IN, marrying Jean on July 3, 1953 with his parents' blessing. Together they raised five children and built two homes. For 42 years, David worked as a draftsman/designer at Lockheed Martin (formerly Goodyear Aerospace), retiring in 1996. He and Jean were longtime members of The Chapel in Akron and the Prime Time ABF. Each winter they traveled to South Carolina where they were also dedicated members of the First Baptist Church of Hilton Head Island. The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 PM and 5 - 7 PM Thursday, September, 26 2019 at Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S Main St., Akron, OH 44301 and a combined memorial service for David and Jean will follow at 7 PM. A private family service will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019. David's final resting place will be the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of David's favorite charities: American Foundation to Aid the Poor EIN #34-1520759, 57 Whitefriars Drive, Akron, Ohio 44319
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019