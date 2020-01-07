|
David Gerald Lamm, 61 years, passed away Thursday, December 19th 2019 at Mountainview Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada. David was born June 6th 1958 in Copley, Ohio to Edward Lamm (Rose) and Diane (Snell/Hafner). He Preceded his mother and two sisters, Lisa and Kim. He joined the Air Force in 1976. David was well known for his incredible work ethic and business ownership. He was in the moving company over 40 years even against doctors orders and given early retirement due to his immense amount of pain and injury doing hard labor all his life. David leaves to cherish his loving memory his children and grandchildren, Sara Lamm (grandson Jeffrey), Christopher Lamm (grandchildren Colton and Vivian); brother, Tom Lamm; nieces and nephews and dog Maggie. January 12th 2020 we will be holding a Celebration of Life at the in Copley, Ohio from 1 to 4.
