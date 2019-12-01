|
|
David Gerald Wintz, 74, of Tallmadge, OH, entered his heavenly home on November 28, 2019. He was born September 3, 1945 in Ashtabula, OH, to Lillian (Wisuri) Wintz and Stephen Wintz. He graduated from Ashtabula High School and attended Kent State University, Ashtabula Branch Campus. He served four years in the United States Air Force, earning a level 5 Machinist rating and an Honorable Discharge. David was employed by Rockwell International Brake & Axle Division in Ashtabula from 1965-1987. David is survived by his loving wife, Sandra (Marsh) Wintz, whom he married on May 20, 1973, and their two children: Trisha Jean "TJ" Reinhart of Mogadore, OH and Matthew David Wintz of Shaker Heights, OH. In addition, he is survived by his son-in-law Erik Reinhart and daughter-in-law Stephanie (Sybrandt) Wintz, as well as his former son-in-law Aaron Mighton. He leaves behind his grandchildren: Abbey Mighton, Annabelle Mighton, Lillian Mighton, Emmie Wintz, River Wintz, and "bonus grandchildren," Kyle Reinhart and Jordan Reinhart. David is also survived by his sister Carol Wintz of Jefferson; sister Patricia (David) Shank of Ashtabula; sister Janet (Wayne) White of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; brother Alan (Rebecca) Wintz of Jefferson; and brother Richard Wintz of Jefferson, as well as eight nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Mary Wintz, and one great nephew. David's true pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He was so proud of Trisha and Matt...their accomplishments in their careers, their families and their faith journeys. His grandchildren affectionately nicknamed him "Grandpa Stix" and enjoyed his humor and playful nature. His signature "Love You Big Time" will be carried on by the entire family. The family wishes to thank the staff of Summa Hospice, the Hospice Unit at Summa Barberton Hospital, Pinnacle Nursing Home in Tallmadge and Rose Lane Nursing Home in Massillon for their loving care of David in his final months of life. A memorial service to celebrate David's life will be held at noon on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Southeast Church of the Nazarene, 771 Dunbar Rd., Tallmadge, OH 44278. Guests are welcome to visit with the family 2 hours prior to the service, from 10 am until noon.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019