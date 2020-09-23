1/1
David Glenn Watson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Glenn Watson, 64, of Atwater, passed away with family by his side on September 20, 2020. Dave was born in Cleveland on January 4, 1956. He retired as a tinsmith from the Chrysler Stamping Plant after 30 years of service. Dave loved sports and was a dedicated fan of NASCAR and all the Cleveland teams. He loved the outdoors and could often be found riding his Harley, working in his yard, and putting another log on the fire. Most of all, Dave loved his family. He was a wonderful husband and father and was particularly proud to be a grandfather of eight. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Betty Jane Watson, and his first wife of 39 years, Debbie Watson. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Connie Watson; children, David (Kyndra) Watson, Jennifer (John) Robinson, and Shawn (Jessica) Watson; sister, Brenda Andrews; grandchildren, Lexi, Grace, Katie, Colin, Dominic, Dylan, Olivia, and Brynnleigh; many other relatives and friends. Family and friends may visit on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Dave will be privately laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support Children's Organ Transplant Association via COTA.org/campaigns/COTAforMarkF. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved