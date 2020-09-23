David Glenn Watson, 64, of Atwater, passed away with family by his side on September 20, 2020. Dave was born in Cleveland on January 4, 1956. He retired as a tinsmith from the Chrysler Stamping Plant after 30 years of service. Dave loved sports and was a dedicated fan of NASCAR and all the Cleveland teams. He loved the outdoors and could often be found riding his Harley, working in his yard, and putting another log on the fire. Most of all, Dave loved his family. He was a wonderful husband and father and was particularly proud to be a grandfather of eight. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Betty Jane Watson, and his first wife of 39 years, Debbie Watson. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Connie Watson; children, David (Kyndra) Watson, Jennifer (John) Robinson, and Shawn (Jessica) Watson; sister, Brenda Andrews; grandchildren, Lexi, Grace, Katie, Colin, Dominic, Dylan, Olivia, and Brynnleigh; many other relatives and friends. Family and friends may visit on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Dave will be privately laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support Children's Organ Transplant Association via COTA.org/campaigns/COTAforMarkF
. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.